From Internet Tension to Real Conversation!

Mike Epps Clears the Air About His Past Back-and-Forth with Shannon Sharpe — and Says Violence Was Never the Plan.

Published on January 9, 2026
Comedian Mike Epps appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast to address their previous heated exchange.

Epps made it clear that while they had back-and-forth words, violence was never part of it — even joking that he wasn’t about to throw hands with Sharpe. The two emphasized the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully and being positive role models for younger fans.

During the chat, Epps also shared updates on his career, including work on the next Friday movie and the upcoming final season of The Upshaws — showing both men have moved past the older beef and are focused on bigger things.

