These Hobbies Attract the Nicest People

Have you ever started doing something because you thought it gave off “aura”? Well, according to a recent chat on Reddit, users listed these hobbies as the go-to ones if you’re trying to catch a vibe.

The 10 Most Popular are

Pottery and Ceramic Arts Crochet Birdwatching Beekeeping Hiking Woodworking Board Gaming Gardening Bonsai- you know, taking care of those types of trees Reading

Honorable mention went to volunteering and community work. While another user says, “anything that has grandma vibes.”

You should know that there’s also a list of hobbies that attract pretentious people if you don’t like the ones that attract nice people.