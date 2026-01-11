These Hobbies Attract the Nicest People
Have you ever started doing something because you thought it gave off “aura”? Well, according to a recent chat on Reddit, users listed these hobbies as the go-to ones if you’re trying to catch a vibe.
The 10 Most Popular are
- Pottery and Ceramic Arts
- Crochet
- Birdwatching
- Beekeeping
- Hiking
- Woodworking
- Board Gaming
- Gardening
- Bonsai- you know, taking care of those types of trees
- Reading
Honorable mention went to volunteering and community work. While another user says, “anything that has grandma vibes.”
You should know that there’s also a list of hobbies that attract pretentious people if you don’t like the ones that attract nice people.
