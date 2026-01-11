Listen Live
Lifestyle

These Hobbies Attract the Nicest People

If you're one of those that like to "catch a vibe" these hobbies are said to have the nicest people.

Published on January 11, 2026
Have you ever started doing something because you thought it gave off “aura”? Well, according to a recent chat on Reddit, users listed these hobbies as the go-to ones if you’re trying to catch a vibe.

The 10 Most Popular are

  1. Pottery and Ceramic Arts
  2. Crochet
  3. Birdwatching
  4. Beekeeping
  5. Hiking
  6. Woodworking
  7. Board Gaming
  8. Gardening
  9. Bonsai- you know, taking care of those types of trees
  10. Reading

Honorable mention went to volunteering and community work. While another user says, “anything that has grandma vibes.”

You should know that there’s also a list of hobbies that attract pretentious people if you don’t like the ones that attract nice people.

