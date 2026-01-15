Interracial Dating in Hollywood.

Source: Patricia J. Garcinuno / Getty

Actor Brian Austin Green (90210) is opening up about his past relationship with actress Tichina Arnold, revealing that their romance was kept secret at her request.

Brian says the secrecy made him feel insecure and that the relationship never started from an honest place.

Tichina also shared her own perspective, explaining that she ended things after noticing Green had a pattern of dating Black women but ultimately settling down with white women.

Despite the breakup, she stressed there’s no bitterness, calling Green a genuinely good person.