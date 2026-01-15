Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Interracial Dating in Hollywood.

Secrets, Insecurity, and Hard Truths, Brian Austin Green Opens up about Dating Tichina Arnold. His Story is Slightly Different from Hers.

Published on January 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

San Diego Comic-Con Malaga 2025 – Day 2
Source: Patricia J. Garcinuno / Getty

Actor Brian Austin Green (90210) is opening up about his past relationship with actress Tichina Arnold, revealing that their romance was kept secret at her request.

"Beverly Hills, 90210" Cast Win Award, 1992
Source: Vinnie Zuffante / Getty

Brian says the secrecy made him feel insecure and that the relationship never started from an honest place.

Tichina also shared her own perspective, explaining that she ended things after noticing Green had a pattern of dating Black women but ultimately settling down with white women.

CBS Fest 2025
Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Despite the breakup, she stressed there’s no bitterness, calling Green a genuinely good person.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close