It’s Not a Comeback, More Like a Continuation.

Source: JLN Photography – WENN / WENN

Atlanta hip-hop legend T.I. is officially back.

After stepping away from music for a bit, Tip has dropped a new single called “Let ’Em Know” produced by Pharrell Williams and teased it with a video showing him cutting off his long dreadlocks to reveal a fresh, classic look.

The track sets the tone for his upcoming album Kill The King, his first full-length since The L.I.B.R.A. in 2020, and he’s blending that signature Atlanta energy with sharp bars and Pharrell’s production to remind fans why he’s one of the South’s biggest voices. While he’s explored comedy and other projects lately, this rollout makes it clear music is back at the forefront.