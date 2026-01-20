Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

It’s Not a Comeback, More Like a Continuation.

T.I. Drops His First Major New Single in Years and the Video Reveals a Surprising New look. The King of Trap is Back!

Published on January 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

T.I.
Source: JLN Photography – WENN / WENN

Atlanta hip-hop legend T.I. is officially back.

After stepping away from music for a bit, Tip has dropped a new single called “Let ’Em Know” produced by Pharrell Williams and teased it with a video showing him cutting off his long dreadlocks to reveal a fresh, classic look.

The track sets the tone for his upcoming album Kill The King, his first full-length since The L.I.B.R.A. in 2020, and he’s blending that signature Atlanta energy with sharp bars and Pharrell’s production to remind fans why he’s one of the South’s biggest voices. While he’s explored comedy and other projects lately, this rollout makes it clear music is back at the forefront.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close