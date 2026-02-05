‘Relationship Goals’ & More Love Films To Watch In February

Source: Steve Eichner / Getty

We love to see our faves winning on screen. Amazon MGM Studios just dropped a gem for the season of love, and you won’t want to miss it. Relationship Goals, starring the iconic Kelly Rowland and hip-hop legend Method Man, is the fresh romantic comedy our community deserves.

Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video since February 4, 2026, this film is a true standout. Directed by Linda Mendoza, the movie sizzles with real chemistry. The story centers on Leah Caldwell (Rowland), a powerhouse TV producer about to make history as the first woman to run New York’s top morning show. However, just as she nears her breakthrough, her ex Jarrett Roy (Method Man) steps up to compete for the same position. Suddenly, it’s professional rivalry and unresolved romance. Sparks definitely fly.

This film is a big win for representation. It proudly highlights successful Black professionals balancing ambition and love. Even more, it’s the kind of cultural storytelling that matters and inspires us. Black love stories are vibrant and necessary, reminding us of the power of seeing ourselves on screen.

As we celebrate both Black History Month and Valentine's Day, why not continue the tradition with a movie marathon? After watching Relationship Goals, queue up these classics that define the genre: