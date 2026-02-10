Are Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Really Done?

Source: Elsa / Getty

Rumors are swirling that Cardi B and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs have recently broken up, sparked by fans noticing the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram shortly after Super Bowl LX. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the split is recent and may not be permanent, with both focusing on their busy schedules, Cardi on her upcoming tour and family, Stefon on football.

The couple, who made their relationship public in May 2025 and welcomed a baby boy in November 2025, hasn’t officially commented on the situation, and neither has a representative.

Speculation intensified after Cardi’s brief “Good luck” message to Diggs ahead of the Super Bowl, and fans have reacted strongly on social media.