Entertainment

Are Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Really Done?

Fans Noticed the Signs First… Now Breakup Rumors are Swirling Around. What She Said That May Have Confirmed Their Split.

Published on February 10, 2026
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
Source: Elsa / Getty

Rumors are swirling that Cardi B and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs have recently broken up, sparked by fans noticing the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram shortly after Super Bowl LX. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the split is recent and may not be permanent, with both focusing on their busy schedules, Cardi on her upcoming tour and family, Stefon on football.

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
Elsa

The couple, who made their relationship public in May 2025 and welcomed a baby boy in November 2025, hasn’t officially commented on the situation, and neither has a representative.

Speculation intensified after Cardi’s brief “Good luck” message to Diggs ahead of the Super Bowl, and fans have reacted strongly on social media.

Magic 955

WE Them Ones Ohio Graphics 2026 BMN
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
