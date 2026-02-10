Three Divorces, Custody Wars And A New Engagement — Halle Berry’s Relationship Timeline

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty – (L-R) Van Hunt and Halle Berry attend the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema on Dec. 06, 2021.

Halle Berry has finally found forever love with longtime boyfriend and musician Van Hunt. On Feb. 5, during a lively chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 59-year-old, award-winning actress confirmed that she officially said “yes” to her now-fiancé, Van Hunt, after he proposed privately, proving that sometimes love just needs a little extra time to simmer.

The announcement surprised fans, especially since Hunt, 55, revealed back in June 2025 on TODAY that he had already “put out a proposal” to Berry, but it was still “on hold.” Addressing the lingering confusion after nearly six years together, Berry clarified that she had never actually shut the door on marriage; she just hadn’t walked through it yet.

“There’s some confusion that he asked to marry me and I said no,” Berry said.

“But, that’s not the case?” Fallon asked after Berry was briefly interrupted by a “jealous” heckler in the audience.

“No, that’s not the case,” she replied. “I did not say ‘no,’ we just don’t have a date. Of course, I said ‘yes, I would marry him.’ ”

Clearly delighted, Fallon chimed in, “I’m so happy, you guys are a great couple. Security, please have that guy taken out, bye,” he joked, referring to the heckler, before adding, “No. I’m so happy, you guys are a great couple. Congratulations.”

Berry then flashed her sparkly engagement ring and sweetly said of Hunt, “Thank you. He did put a little ring on it.”

Fallon, momentarily stunned by the not-so-“little” diamond, responded with a raised eyebrow and, “Oh, a little.”

In June 2025, Van Hunt revealed that his proposal to Halle Berry was still “floating.”

During the couple’s June 2025 appearance on TODAY, Hunt had described his proposal status to Berry as “still floating.” At the time, Berry shared that she would say yes “soon” when the moment felt right, explaining that her past failed marriages made her understandably cautious.

“Well, I’ve been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don’t,” Berry explained. Still, she admitted, “I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married. And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression.”

Over the course of their incredible relationship, Berry said she was amazed at the way Hunt loved her unconditionally, and family and friends were also happy to see her finally receiving the love she deserved.

“I’ve always wanted what we have,” she added. “I always saw myself in a committed, loving relationship with like my best friend, someone that I respect and I love.”

Halle Berry and Van Hunt met in 2020.

Source: Pool / Getty – (L-R) Van Hunt and Halle Berry attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021.

After three marriages, Halle Berry found love again with Hunt in 2020. The two connected virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to PEOPLE. Berry made the relationship Instagram official in September 2020, confirming she was dating the “Seconds Of Pleasure” singer by sharing a playful photo of herself wearing Hunt’s tour merchandise.

“Now ya know…,” she wrote, referencing earlier posts where she teased their romance with footsie photos. The couple made their first red carpet debut at the 2021 Academy Awards. Berry also took a moment to gush about Hunt’s incredible love and spirit during an interview at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards the same year, calling him her “love” and “sweetheart.”

“I’ve never had a man that has lifted me up and let me be all that I am,” she said.

This exciting engagement news marks a new chapter for Berry after a rocky road filled with breakups, divorces and hard-earned lessons. Here’s a timeline of Berry’s rocky road to happily ever after.