Entertainment

Imagine Your Dad Going Online Accusing Your Husband of Stealing

Fantasia Was Celebrating Love on Stage… And Somehow Ended Up Defending Her Marriage Publicly. Her Father Spoke Out and She Did Not Hold Back.

Published on February 19, 2026
Maxwell and Fantasia Concert at Red Hat 2016
Source: Glenn Parson / Glenn Parson

Singer Fantasia Barrino is in the middle of a public family feud after her father, Joseph Barrino, made serious accusations online about her husband, Kendall Taylor. The drama started just after Taylor gave Fantasia a big Valentine’s Day surprise on stage a romantic re-proposal with an 11-carat ring during her concert in Houston. Many fans loved the moment, but Fantasia’s dad didn’t see it that way.

Joseph took to social media and called the proposal “fake,” claiming it was just a way to disguise alleged financial problems. He said a person in Fantasia’s financial team had been fired after raising concerns about missing money and implied Taylor was involved. He even urged people to pray for his daughter and insisted he was trying to look out for her.

Fantasia was not having it. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she fired back at her father, going so far as to post his mugshot from a 2024 arrest and publicly declare “I can’t even call you Dad or a Father, you are a DONOR!!!” She made it clear she and her mother had defended him for years, but she felt he crossed a line by going after her husband. She stressed that she is the CEO of their companies and Taylor is the President, questioning how any theft could happen under that structure.

Fantasia also hinted that she planned to go on Instagram Live with friends and supporters to address the situation further. Shortly after her initial post, she deleted it and instead shared a shorter clip celebrating her husband’s proposal moment, saying, “You took my moment, but I’m taking it BACK!” and reaffirming her support for Taylor.

Fantasia Album Release Party
Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Her father has since responded in interviews, defending his actions and insisting he was trying to help Fantasia, even doubling down by criticizing Taylor’s background. But Fantasia and Kendall have both pushed back against those claims.

Magic 955

