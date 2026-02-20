Listen Live
Chicago is Preparing to Say Goodbye to a Giant.

Details are Now Set for Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Homegoing, Including a 10,000-Seat Celebration and Memorials Beyond Chicago.

Published on February 20, 2026
55th Anniversary Of Ben's Chili Bowl
Source: Kris Connor / Getty

The family of civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson has announced how they will honor his life in Chicago and beyond. Jackson, who died earlier this week at age 84, will lie in state next week at the headquarters of the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, the Chicago-based civil rights organization he founded.

'Rosa Parks, Jesse Jackson'
Source: Afro Newspaper/Gado / Getty

Public visitation will take place there on multiple days before a series of memorial services. A “People’s Celebration” is planned at Chicago’s House of Hope, and then homegoing services will return to Rainbow/PUSH later in the week. Formal services have also been added in South Carolina and Washington, D.C., places deeply significant to him, recognizing both his roots and his national impact.

Outside their Chicago home, Jackson’s children spoke with emotion about their father’s legacy not just as a national figure but as a dad and a spiritual leader. They reflected on how he lived out his belief in justice, equality and love, and they made it clear they intend to continue his work long after he’s gone. His children also asked that people attending the services keep politics out of the occasion and focus instead on the broad influence Jackson had on American life and civil rights.

Rev. Jesse Jackson Calls AME Church Massacre Is An Act Of Terrorism
Source: Jemal Countess/Getty Images / Getty

Chicago Services

Rev Jesse Jackson will lie in state at the headquarters of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition the Chicago civil rights organization he founded on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27.

A large public celebration of his life will take place on Feb. 27 at House of Hope, a South Side church with seating for 10,000 people.

A final homegoing service is scheduled for Feb. 28 back at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters; this service is expected to be livestreamed.

