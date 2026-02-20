The Latest Update on Actor Quinton Aaron.

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Quinton Aaron the actor we all remember from The Blind Side has released his first photo since being hospitalized after suffering a spinal stroke in late January. In the picture, which was taken last week, Quinton looks to be in good spirits, even making a peace sign while sitting beside his younger brother Jarred.

Jarred hasn’t left Quinton’s side throughout this whole ordeal, and their bond seems stronger than ever. Quinton even said he supports his brother and is grateful for everything he’s doing to help protect him and their family.

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

This photo comes right after Jarred was granted a restraining order against a woman named Margarita Aaron the woman who has been calling herself Quinton’s wife. Jarred says she misrepresented herself to doctors and to Quinton, but Quinton’s family has made it clear they believe she isn’t actually his legal spouse. Margarita says she and Quinton “got spiritually married,” but the family disputes that.

Source: GABRIEL BOUYS / Getty

On a brighter note, Quinton’s recovery is showing real signs of progress. He’s practicing writing again, solving puzzles, and even regaining feeling in his legs all steps in the right direction as he continues healing. A GoFundMe was also started by a family friend to help with his needs while he’s in recovery.