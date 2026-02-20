Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

The Latest Update on Actor Quinton Aaron.

He’s Flashing a Peace Sign from a Hospital Bed, but the Drama Surrounding His Recovery is Anything but Peaceful.

Published on February 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-CINEMA-PREMIERE-KARATE-KID
Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Quinton Aaron the actor we all remember from The Blind Side has released his first photo since being hospitalized after suffering a spinal stroke in late January. In the picture, which was taken last week, Quinton looks to be in good spirits, even making a peace sign while sitting beside his younger brother Jarred.

Jarred hasn’t left Quinton’s side throughout this whole ordeal, and their bond seems stronger than ever. Quinton even said he supports his brother and is grateful for everything he’s doing to help protect him and their family.

One Step Closer Foundation's Raising The Stakes For Cerebral Palsy Celebrity Poker Tournament
Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

This photo comes right after Jarred was granted a restraining order against a woman named Margarita Aaron the woman who has been calling herself Quinton’s wife. Jarred says she misrepresented herself to doctors and to Quinton, but Quinton’s family has made it clear they believe she isn’t actually his legal spouse. Margarita says she and Quinton “got spiritually married,” but the family disputes that.

US-CINEMA-THE LOSERS
Source: GABRIEL BOUYS / Getty

On a brighter note, Quinton’s recovery is showing real signs of progress. He’s practicing writing again, solving puzzles, and even regaining feeling in his legs all steps in the right direction as he continues healing. A GoFundMe was also started by a family friend to help with his needs while he’s in recovery.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Celebrity  |  Written By: Danielle Canada

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

Comment
24 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Power 107.5 & Magic 95.5’s “Who’s The One” Comedian Search [PHOTOS]

Comment
Culture Columbus Web Graphics Black History Month
8 Items
Lifestyle  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Culture Columbus: Honoring Our City’s Leaders

Comment
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cbus  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

Text Club Terms

Comment
Local  |  Written By: John Herrick

Fishers Police Believe Hailey Buzbee is Dead, Ohio Man In Custody

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close