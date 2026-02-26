Who’s Your Pick for the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions?

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has unveiled its 2026 performer ballot, and this year’s list is one of the most eclectic ever spanning generations, genres, and global sounds. A total of 17 artists and bands are up for induction, from pop icons and hip-hop trailblazers to classic rock legends and metal pioneers.

For the first time on the ballot are names like Jeff Buckley, Phil Collins (in his solo career), Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, INXS, New Edition, P!NK, Shakira, Luther Vandross, and the Wu-Tang Clan.

Returning nominees include Mariah Carey, The Black Crowes, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, and Sade. Fans can also have a voice the online fan vote is open now, and listeners can cast their ballots for up to seven favorites per day through April 3, 2026 on the Rock Hall’s official site (ROCKHALL.COM). The full lineup of inductees will be announced later in April, with the induction ceremony scheduled for Fall 2026 in Cleveland.



Full List of 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Performer Nominees:

The Black Crowes

Jeff Buckley

Mariah Carey

Phil Collins

Melissa Etheridge

Lauryn Hill

Billy Idol

INXS

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

New Edition

Oasis

P!NK

Sade

Shakira

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan