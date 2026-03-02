Listen Live
Close
Television

'Raising Kanan's Final Season Teaser Hints Pain Is Coming

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s Final Season Gets New Teaser & Release Date

Eerily missing in the teaser is Raq (Patina Miller), whose fate was left up in the air following the season 4 finale.

Published on March 1, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Eerily missing in the teaser is Raq (Patina Miller), whose fate was left up in the air following the season 4 finale, leaving fans to wonder if Kanan (Mekai Curtis) killed his own mother in a fit of blind rage, following the death of his best friend Famous, and girlfirend (Antonio Ortiz), after Snaps (Wendell Pierce) and Pop (Erika Woods) lied to him and said his mom killed both of them.
Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Power never ends, but Raising Kanan’s fifth and final season is on the way, and now we have a new teaser and release date.

Starz dropped a new trailer for season 5 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and it looks like things will be getting hectic on the streets of Southside Jamaica, Queens. Teasing an epic conclusion is on the way for fans when the show returns on June 12.

Raq Is Not In The Teaser Trailer

Eerily missing in the teaser is Raq (Patina Miller), whose fate was left up in the air following the season 4 finale, leaving fans to wonder if Kanan (Mekai Curtis) killed his own mother in a fit of blind rage, following the death of his best friend Famous, and girlfirend (Antonio Ortiz), after Snaps (Wendell Pierce) and Pop (Erika Woods) lied to him and said his mom killed both of them.

There are plenty of emotional moments in the teaser hinting at some real crazy sh*t going down, that will surely blow our minds.

The official synopsis for Raising Kanan’s fifth and final season reads:

Now, in Season Five, Kanan’s (Mekai Curtis) true ruthlessness takes shape. He knows exactly who he is and who he must become to defeat his enemies. Kanan solidifies his place in the Queens drug business alongside Southside legend Breeze (Shameik Moore), and their alliance sets the stage for a reckoning that will ripple through every player in this dangerous game. Whether it’s the Thomas family facing the collapse of their reign, Unique (Joey Bada$$) fighting to preserve his legacy or the Mafia maneuvering behind the scenes, many sacrifices will be made. However, nothing will stand in the way of Kanan’s pursuit of power. After all, this isn’t the end for Kanan Stark. It’s just the beginning.

Oh, we cannot wait.

CassiusLife will be breaking down every episode when season 5 begins on June 12.

You can see more photos below.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Final Season First Look Photos
Source: Starz
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Final Season First Look Photos
Raising Kanan
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Final Season First Look Photos
Source: Starz
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Final Season First Look Photos
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Final Season First Look Photos
Source: Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Final Season First Look Photos
Source: Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Final Season First Look Photos
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Final Season First Look Photos
Source: Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Final Season First Look Photos
Power Book III: Raising Kanan

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s Final Season Gets New Teaser & Release Date was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
23 Items
Obituaries  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
Culture Columbus Web Graphics Black History Month
8 Items
Lifestyle  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Culture Columbus: Honoring Our City’s Leaders

Comment
24 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Power 107.5 & Magic 95.5’s “Who’s The One” Comedian Search [PHOTOS]

Comment
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cbus  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

Text Club Terms

Comment
Entertainment  |  Written By: egmasylne

Are Jeannie Mai and Anderson .Paak Hollywood’s Newest Couple?

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close