Ohio Primary Election Guide: Dates, Registration & the Ballot

Source: lvcandy / Getty Ohio voters will head to the polls Tuesday, May 5th for the 2026 Primary Election. Here’s what to know, from registration deadlines to the major races on the ballot. April 6 : Deadline to register to vote for the May 5 primary

: Deadline to register to vote for the May 5 primary April 7 : Absentee voting by mail begins

: Absentee voting by mail begins April 7 : Early in-person voting begins at your local Board of Elections

: Early in-person voting begins at your local Board of Elections April 28 : Deadline for absentee ballot applications to be received by your Board of Elections

: Deadline for absentee ballot applications to be received by your Board of Elections May 5: Primary Election Day Voter registrations are accepted year-round at public library locations across Ohio. You can also register online through the Ohio Secretary of State website. It’s also recommended to check your voter registration status ahead of the deadline, especially if you’ve recently moved or changed your name.

Federal Races U.S. Senate (Special Election) Primary: May 5, 2026

General: Nov. 3, 2026 This statewide special election will fill the Senate seat vacated by J.D. Vance after he became vice president. Love Politics? Get more! Join the Magic 95.5 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The incumbent is Jon Husted, the former Ohio lieutenant governor. Former U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is also in the race, facing a Democratic primary challenge from Ron Kincaid. On the Republican side, Husted will look to secure his party’s nomination. Third-party and independent candidates include Bill Redpath (Libertarian), Jeffrey Kanter (Libertarian primary), Gregory Levy (Party for Socialism and Liberation), and Stephen Faris (Independent write-in).

U.S. House – District 1 Primary: May 5, 2026

General: Nov. 3, 2026 District 1 covers most of Cincinnati and parts of Hamilton and Warren counties. Incumbent Rep. Greg Landsman faces a Democratic primary challenge from Damon Lynch. Republicans competing in a four-way primary include Holly Adams, Eric Conroy, Dr. Steven Erbeck, and Dr. Rosemary Oglesby-Henry. The primary winners will face Libertarian candidate John Hancock in November.

U.S. House – District 8 Primary: May 5, 2026

General: Nov. 3, 2026 Incumbent Rep. Warren Davidson, first appointed after John Boehner resigned, is seeking another term. Democratic candidates Vanessa Enoch and Madaris Grant are competing in the primary for the chance to face Davidson in the general election. District 8 includes western Hamilton County and several surrounding counties.

Statewide Offices Governor Primary: May 5, 2026

General: Nov. 3, 2026 Gov. Mike DeWine is term-limited and cannot run again. Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, endorsed by DeWine, faces primary challengers Heather Hill and Casey Putsch. Democrat Dr. Amy Acton, former Ohio Department of Health director, will appear on the November ballot, along with Libertarian Don Kissick and Independent Tim Grady.

Attorney General Primary: May 5, 2026

General: Nov. 3, 2026 With current Attorney General Dave Yost term-limited, State Auditor Keith Faber is running for the office. Democratic candidates Elliot Forhan and John Kulewicz are competing in the primary.

Secretary of State Primary: May 5, 2026

General: Nov. 3, 2026 Current Secretary of State Frank LaRose is not seeking re-election to the role. State Treasurer Robert Sprague is running, facing challenges from Democrats C. Allison Russo and Dr. Bryan Hambley, Republican Marcell Strbich, and Libertarian Tom Pruss.