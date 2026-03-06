A Devastating Tragedy in Cleveland!

More heartbreaking details are emerging in the tragic case involving two young girls found dead in suitcases in Cleveland’sCollinwood neighborhood.

The victims have been identified as 10-year-old Amor Wilson and 8-year-old Mila Chatman. Authorities say their mother, Aliyah Henderson, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated murder. Now Mila’s father is speaking out, saying he had been trying for years to regain custody of his daughter. He shared photos of Mila, describing her as a sweet little girl with a bright smile, and says he often felt helpless because he believed the child’s mother kept him from being able to see her.

The grieving father says he regrets not being able to do more to protect his daughter and is heartbroken over the years they lost together. The case continues to unfold as investigators work to understand exactly what led to this devastating tragedy.