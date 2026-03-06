Want to Get Paid to Eat Wendy’s Every Day?

NurPhoto NurPhoto

Listen up, food lovers this is the job of your dreams. Wendy’s is officially on the hunt for a Chief Tasting Officer and they’re willing to pay $100,000 a year for someone to… eat. Yes, get paid to eat Wendy’s menu items, share your honest opinions, and create fun content about the brand.

This role is perfect for someone with personality, creativity, and a genuine love for Wendy’s food. No restaurant experience required—just a human mouth and a passion for their menu. Perks include a custom email signature, career advancement opportunities, and the chance to literally get paid to eat.

Here’s how you can apply: Wendy’s wants a short, creative video (up to 60 seconds) showing why you’d be the perfect fit. You can submit it three ways:

Instagram: Post your video on a public account, tag @Wendys, and include the hashtag #WendysCTOContest. TikTok: Post on a public TikTok account, tag Wendy’s, and use #WendysCTOContest. Official Website: Upload your video directly at wendyschieftastingofficer.com.

Be sure to get creative and use Wendy’s branding, menu items, or restaurants in your video to stand out.

The contest is open to U.S. residents 18 and older and closes on March 30, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET. After submissions close, a panel of judges will review entries, select finalists, and conduct interviews before naming the Chief Tasting Officer.