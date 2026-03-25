The Divorce Settlement Has Been Reached.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

So we’re getting all the details in Kandi Burruss’ divorce and it’s pretty interesting how this played out. According to TMZ, Kandi and Todd Tucker have officially reached a settlement, and here’s the part that stands out, Kandi will not be paying Todd any monthly child support or spousal support.

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Instead, she’s agreeing to pay him a one-time, six-figure lump sum. On top of that, both of them are walking away with the assets they individually acquired during the marriage, so what’s hers stays hers, and what’s his stays his.

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They’ve also worked out a joint custody agreement for their kids, and the final paperwork will include all the details of their parenting plan. This comes after the two had some back-and-forth, especially when it came to custody, but now everything has been settled and just needs to be signed off by the judge to make it official.