Getting Big? Have You Seen Me Lately?

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Chloe Bailey had time the other day and she used it.

During a recent livestream (31:30), Chloe was just minding her business, putting some things together at home, when a fan jumped in the comments and tried to say she was “getting big.”

Yeah… wrong one.

Chloe caught it immediately and shut it down. She made it clear first off, that’s not even true. She said she’s actually been losing weight, not gaining. But then she took it a step further and really checked the energy.

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She basically said even if she did gain weight… so what? Why are you worried about her body?

Then she flipped it right back on them and told the commenter to post a picture of themselves so she could see what they were working with.

And Chloe wasn’t done…

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She said people be trying to “rage bait” her just looking for a reaction but she’s not falling for it because she already knows her body is, in her words, “tea.”

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

And honestly, that confidence didn’t come overnight. Chloe has been open in the past about dealing with body image issues, so this moment right here? It was really her standing in that confidence and not letting anybody shake it.

Bottom line, Chloe wasn’t here for the negativity and made it real clear: don’t play with her… or her body.