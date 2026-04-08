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Not Everyone is Excited about the Artemis II Mission.

Moon Mission or Money Wasted? Anthony Anderson is Keeping it Real About the Artemis II Mission. You May Agree.

Published on April 8, 2026
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47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet
Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Anthony Anderson is not impressed with all the hype around NASA’s Artemis II mission, in fact, he’s calling it a waste of money.

He was spotted at LAX and didn’t hold back, basically saying it makes no sense to spend all that money sending astronauts around the moon when there are real issues right here on Earth that still need attention.

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Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

He pointed to things like homelessness, underfunded programs, even rising gas prices, saying those should be the priority before we start investing billions into space travel.

Now while NASA is celebrating the mission and its progress, Anthony’s stance is simple, fix what’s going on down here first.

Artemis II Launches Manned Test Flight Around The Moon
Chip Somodevilla
US-SPACE-ARTEMIS II-NASA
JIM WATSON
US-SPACE-ARTEMIS II-NASA
JIM WATSON
Artemis II Launches Manned Test Flight Around The Moon
Chip Somodevilla
Artemis II Launches Manned Test Flight Around The Moon
Chip Somodevilla
Artemis II Launches Manned Test Flight Around The Moon
Chip Somodevilla

And even with the mission expected to wrap soon, he’s still not buying into the excitement.

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