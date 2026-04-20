He’s Seeking Damages for His Injuries!
Tory Lanez is now suing the California Department of Corrections after being stabbed multiple times while behind bars.
He’s currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, and according to the lawsuit, he says prison officials failed to protect him, even though he’s a high-profile inmate.
The attack reportedly left him with serious injuries, including collapsed lungs and permanent scarring. He’s now seeking $100 million in damages.
More from Magic 95.5 FM