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He’s Seeking Damages for His Injuries!

From Sentencing to a Near-Death Situation Behind Bars, Tory Lanez Says Somebody Failed Him, and He Wants Compensation.

Published on April 20, 2026
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BET Experience, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz Concert, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Jun 2016
Source: Variety / Getty

Tory Lanez is now suing the California Department of Corrections after being stabbed multiple times while behind bars.

Megan Thee Stallion whose legal name is Megan Pete arrives at court to testify in the trial of Rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her
Source: Jason Armond / Getty

He’s currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, and according to the lawsuit, he says prison officials failed to protect him, even though he’s a high-profile inmate.

The attack reportedly left him with serious injuries, including collapsed lungs and permanent scarring. He’s now seeking $100 million in damages.

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