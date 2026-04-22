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Rocki Irish Makes Her Cover Debut!

Get Ready for Cuteness Overload! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are Finally Sharing a Glimpse into their Private World.

Published on April 22, 2026
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Rihanna & Asap Rocky
Source: (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) / (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are giving fans a rare, personal moment, introducing their daughter, Rocki Irish, on the cover of W Magazine’s Pop Issue.

Rocki was born in September 2025 and joins big brothers RZA and Riot, making them a full house of five.

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Rocky opened up about fatherhood, saying it’s changed Rihanna in the best way and calling her a genuinely magical person.

The Fashion Awards 2024
Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty

With three kids in just a few years, their family is growing fast-while Rocky is also gearing up for his “Don’t Be Dumb” world tour kicking off May 2026.

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