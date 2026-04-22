Rocki Irish Makes Her Cover Debut!
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are giving fans a rare, personal moment, introducing their daughter, Rocki Irish, on the cover of W Magazine’s Pop Issue.
Rocki was born in September 2025 and joins big brothers RZA and Riot, making them a full house of five.
Rocky opened up about fatherhood, saying it’s changed Rihanna in the best way and calling her a genuinely magical person.
With three kids in just a few years, their family is growing fast-while Rocky is also gearing up for his “Don’t Be Dumb” world tour kicking off May 2026.
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