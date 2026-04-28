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And Baby Makes Number 4!

Congratulations! It's a Boy! A New Baby and A New Relationship for Chris Brown. Looks like the Start of His Tour is Right on Time!

Published on April 28, 2026
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Louis Vuitton - Paris Men's Fashion Week FW2026 - Front Row
Source: WWD / Getty

Chris Brown is celebrating some big news, his girlfriend Jada Wallace just gave birth to a baby boy.

According to TMZ, Jada shared the news herself on Instagram, posting the first photos of the baby and captioning it “Purest love.”

Now Chris didn’t make a big announcement, but he definitely showed up in the comments, writing “Taurus gang” with heart emojis… which pretty much confirmed what fans were already thinking. He even clapped back at a fan, questioning why he wasn’t in the photo.

Chris Brown's 18th Birthday
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

His mom even jumped in with congratulations, calling the baby “perfect,” and fans flooded the comments showing love.

Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

The two have kept their relationship pretty private, so this is really the first big public moment we’ve seen like this. And for Chris, this makes baby number four, adding to his growing family.

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