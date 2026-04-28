And Baby Makes Number 4!

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Chris Brown is celebrating some big news, his girlfriend Jada Wallace just gave birth to a baby boy.

According to TMZ, Jada shared the news herself on Instagram, posting the first photos of the baby and captioning it “Purest love.”

Now Chris didn’t make a big announcement, but he definitely showed up in the comments, writing “Taurus gang” with heart emojis… which pretty much confirmed what fans were already thinking. He even clapped back at a fan, questioning why he wasn’t in the photo.

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His mom even jumped in with congratulations, calling the baby “perfect,” and fans flooded the comments showing love.

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The two have kept their relationship pretty private, so this is really the first big public moment we’ve seen like this. And for Chris, this makes baby number four, adding to his growing family.