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An Actor from Menace II Society is Fighting for His Life Right Now.

One of the Faces from a Classic ‘90s Film is On Life Support Battling a Serious Illness. A Go Fund Me has been Set Up for Support.

Published on April 28, 2026
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28th Annual Pan African Film Festival - "She Ball" Premiere
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Samuel Monroe Jr. best known for his role in Menace II Society is currently on life support.

According to TMZ, his family says he’s been in a Southern California hospital for the past few days, battling a serious case of meningitis.

Right now, his condition is critical, and the prognosis is still unclear. Doctors are continuing to monitor him while his family gets daily updates.

His loved ones are asking for prayers as he fights through this, and as you can imagine, fans who grew up watching him are really feeling this one. A Go Fund Me account has been set up by the family to cover expenses, including medical bills. Keep him in prayer, Samuel is just 52.

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