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She Just Scored a Major Win in Court Against Her Father’s Estate.

The Legal Battle Over Michael Jackson’s Fortune is Heating Up, and Now Paris Jackson Has a Judge on Her Side.

Published on May 14, 2026
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Paris Jackson has won a legal victory in her ongoing dispute with the estate of her father, Michael Jackson. A judge ruled that more than $625,000 in bonus payments made to outside law firms must be returned to the estate. Paris was also granted the right to seek reimbursement for her legal fees.

Michael Jackson Visits Harrods
Dave M. Benett
Michael Jackson Poses With His Children
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Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson (Tochter ), Verleihung des Ehren-
Peter Bischoff
Michael Jackson Visits Harrods
Dave M. Benett

Paris has publicly criticized the estate’s management, accusing them of lacking transparency and allowing excessive legal payouts instead of protecting the interests of Michael Jackson’s children.

Michael Jackson
Source: General / General

Meanwhile, estate representatives continue defending their handling of the late singer’s massive business empire, which has generated billions since his death through licensing, music rights, and entertainment projects.

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