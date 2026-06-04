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From Addiction to the Moment of Truth.

From Addiction to the Moment

Behind the Success, Method Man says He Was Fighting Some Serious Personal Battles. How He Changed His Life for the Better.

Published on June 4, 2026
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Method Man & Jason Mitchell
Source: StarterCAM / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Method Man is getting candid about one of the darkest periods of his life. During a recent interview, the Wu-Tang legend revealed he struggled with E-pill addiction, alcohol abuse, depression, and social anxiety during the height of his success.

He says fame, industry politics, and personal struggles left him feeling disconnected and unhappy. In October 2000, he made the decision to quit drugs and alcohol and begin rebuilding his life. Looking back now, Method Man says that choice changed everything.

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