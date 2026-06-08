From Music Legends to Community Leaders!

Gabe Ginsberg Emma McIntyre

Two of Compton’s biggest success stories are helping shape the city’s future. Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre recently returned home to take part in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new campus at Centennial High School.

The event celebrated a major investment in education and the future of Compton students. Local leaders, educators and community members gathered for the ceremony, while Lamar and Dre helped spotlight the importance of creating opportunities for the next generation.

The new campus is expected to serve more than 1,800 students when it opens in 2029 and will feature modern learning spaces, athletic facilities and a performing arts center. The project is part of a broader effort to upgrade schools throughout the district.