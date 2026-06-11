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She Left the House with Just Her Robe and Bonnet?

Summer Walker says She Was just Running a Quick Errand, But Social Media Had a lot to Say About What She Was Wearing.

Published on June 11, 2026
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68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

Summer Walker is responding after a video showing her walking into a Chicago store wearing a robe and bonnet went viral. The singer explained that she was simply making a quick run for cigarettes and said a man in the store even paid for her purchase.

Social media users were divided, with some defending her comfort and others questioning her decision to go out dressed that way. Some critics suggested she could have sent someone else or changed clothes before leaving the house.

The ATL 20 Year Anniversary Celebration Hosted By T.I.
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The debate quickly turned into a larger conversation about personal style and public appearances.

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