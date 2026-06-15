Meagan Good, Kim Blackwell & The Uplift Her Movement

The Uplift Her Women’s Wellness Experience is quickly becoming one of the largest women’s health and wellness events in the Midwest! In this exclusive interview, Dr. Pamela Gregory breaks down why creating dedicated spaces for women’s health is more crucial now than ever.

We dive into what women can expect at this year’s massive experience, how it connects to the broader mission of the African American Male Wellness Agency, and what it means to have celebrity powerhouse Meagan Good and successful entrepreneur Kim Blackwell lending their voices to the movement.

If you’ve been putting your health on the back burner, this is your sign to start prioritizing YOU.