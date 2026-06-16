Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Primary Elections, National Parks, and More

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Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. Grab your coffee, lean in, and let’s walk through the stories shaping our lives right now.

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The Ballot Box is Calling

Primary elections are underway today in Oklahoma and the District of Columbia, while voters in Georgia and Alabama settle highly anticipated runoff races. In Georgia, folks are heading back to the polls to finalize the Republican challengers who will face Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff and gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms this November. These races will shape the leadership steering our state and country. Your voice matters here. When we show up at the polls, we shape the future for our children and our neighbors. So make a plan, check your polling location, and let’s be counted.