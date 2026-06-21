RHOA Recollection: Shamea Morton Sets The Record Straight On Kandi Burruss & The K. Michelle Drama

The world of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is known for its forever-shifting friendships, but a new layer of friction has officially spilled off the screen. For weeks, rumors have swirled regarding a growing divide between some of the RHOA ladies, specifically involving former star Kandi Burruss and new addition K. Michelle. Looking to put the speculation to bed, breakout star Shamea Morton Mwangi sat down with reality TV mogul Carlos King on his podcast, Reality With The King, to clarify exactly what went down behind the scenes.

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According to Reality Blurb, the tension erupted after a night out where Shamea and K. Michelle were hanging out together. When Shamea left to go meet up with Kandi, she chose not to invite the R&B singer along. The reason? Kandi’s unwavering loyalty to Love & Hip Hop star, Rasheeda, who happens to be a known adversary of K’s.

Detailing the conversation to Carlos King, Shamea recounted the exact moment K. Michelle questioned why she was being left out of the gathering.

“Michelle asked me, ‘Why y’all ain’t invite me?’” Shamea revealed. “I’m like, ‘Well, girl, you know. Like, now you know damn well like, Kandi and Rasheeda, she… Kandi’s loyal to a fault. She’s not gonna…’ Like, I never said Kandi hates you. She don’t like you.”

Shamea went on to explain that when she arrived at her meeting with Kandi, she openly mentioned that K wanted to join them. Kandi allegedly doubled down, responding, “Nah, I’m not, you know, you know, I can’t do that. I mean, I like her, but I can’t… Rasheeda is my girl.”

While Shamea didn’t view the interaction as a massive issue at the time, it quickly snowballed. In a sneak peek of an upcoming RHOA episode, K. Michelle vented her frustrations in a confessional, hinting that Kandi was actively causing a divide in her friendship with Shamea. “I have Shamea’s back more than anything,” she stated in the preview. “But for you to keep saying to me, ‘Nobody in Atlanta wants me to be your friend,’ I don’t want to hear about no goddamn Kandi Koated Nights.”

For her part, Kandi wasn’t thrilled to find her name trending yet again. Taking to the social media platform Threads, the Xscape singer issued a swift reaction to the online chatter, writing, “I’m just trying to live my best life & every other week my name gets dragged into some bulls**t.

Shamea Morton Addresses RHOA Friendships

Beyond the social circle drama, Shamea used her platform with Carlos King to fiercely defend her professional reputation against explosive season 16 allegations. Main cast member Angela Oakley recently suggested online that Shamea had been involved in romantic relationships with professional players from both the Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Falcons.

Shamea, who has worked within the NBA and the Hawks organization for over a decade, noted that these reckless rumors carry consequences far beyond reality television, revealing that she has actually had to actively prove her innocence to protect her contract.

“As much as I’ve won with Air Wick and Wayfair and all the things I’ve gained, I’ve lost some things that I really loved… Possibly even a job,” Shamea confessed. She firmly clarified that she has “never, like ever” slept with any Hawks or Falcons players, noting the only athlete she ever dated was a brief college relationship in 2003.

Shamea also pulled back the curtain on her deeply fractured relationship with longtime co-star Porsha Williams. While viewers often assumed the two were lifelong best friends, Shamea revealed they weren’t actually close in high school, and only bonded strictly after Porsha’s public divorce from Kordell Stewart.

#RHOA Recollection: Shamea Morton Sets The Record Straight On Kandi Burruss & The K. Michelle Drama was originally published on bossip.com