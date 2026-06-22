We Say Goodbye to this Music Mogul!

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The music world is mourning the loss of legendary record executive Clive Davis. According to reports, Davis passed away at his New York City home at the age of 94.

Dave Benett L. Busacca Noam Galai

Clive Davis was one of the most influential figures in music history, helping launch and shape the careers of countless artists, including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Bruce Springsteen, and many more.

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Over a career that spanned more than seven decades, Davis served as president of Columbia Records, founded Arista Records and J Records, and remained a major force in the industry as Chief Creative Officer of Sony Music. He was known for having an incredible ear for talent and played a key role in discovering and developing some of music’s biggest stars.

Davis was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and earned multiple Grammy Awards throughout his legendary career. His impact on the music industry is undeniable, and his legacy will continue through the countless artists and hit records he helped bring to the world. He was 94 years old.