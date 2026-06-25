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From Reality TV to Real-Life Courtroom Drama.

Karen Derrico of TLC's "Doubling Down with the Derricos" has been Arrested and is Fighting Back Against Some Serious Allegations.

Published on June 25, 2026
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Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

According to reports, the “Doubling Down With the Derricos” star was arrested in Las Vegas and is now facing multiple charges, including harassment, aggravated stalking, violating a restraining order, and allegedly attempting to prevent a witness from testifying through threats of violence.

Prosecutors claim Karen sent several threatening emails to her ex-husband, Deon Derrico, following their divorce. Court documents allege she threatened to kill Deon and even made threats against any of their children who sided with him during their ongoing dispute. Authorities also say she threatened Deon if he appeared at a court hearing related to a restraining order he had filed against her.

Sources close to Deon say he sought the restraining order because of the alleged threats and later filed a police report that included the emails.

Black Breastfeeding Week 10th Anniversary Awards Dinner
Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Karen’s attorney strongly denies the allegations, claiming Deon sent the messages to himself and made them appear as though they came from Karen. Her legal team says they’re working with technology experts to prove their case. Karen also maintains that she’s innocent and would never harm her children.

Karen and Deon divorced in 2024 after appearing together on TLC’s “Doubling Down With the Derricos,” which followed their life raising 14 children.

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