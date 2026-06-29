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Janet Jackson Showin’ Love for Tupac?

One Legendary Artist Showed Love to Another at the BET Awards, but Not Everybody is Celebrating Janet Jackson's Tupac Tribute.

Published on June 29, 2026
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2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

JANET JACKSON HAD A BIG MOMENT AT THE BET AWARDS SUNDAY NIGHT, AND IT STARTED BEFORE SHE EVEN TOOK THE STAGE.

The music icon was on hand to present the BET Ultimate Icon Award to Teyana Taylor, recognizing her impact as a singer, actress, dancer, director, and creative force in entertainment. But before Janet honored Teyana, fans couldn’t stop talking about what she wore on the red carpet.

Janet arrived in a Tupac Shakur T-shirt, paying tribute to her former “Poetic Justice” co-star. The two starred together in the 1993 classic, and the shirt immediately sparked conversation across social media.

The Tupac tribute also reopened a long-running conversation among fans about Janet and Tupac’s relationship during the filming of “Poetic Justice.” Tupac publicly claimed that Janet requested he take an HIV test before they filmed intimate scenes together, and he later expressed disappointment that their friendship didn’t continue after the movie wrapped.

BET Awards 2026 - Show
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

While Janet has rarely addressed the issue publicly, the BET Awards appearance had many fans revisiting that chapter of their history.Janet completed the look with pinstripe pants, a button-down shirt, and a dramatic oversized hat.

Creative Perspective Of 2026 BET Awards
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

While the fashion choice had fans reminiscing about her connection to Tupac, Janet’s main mission of the night was celebrating Teyana Taylor, who was recognized as one of the culture’s most influential and creative artists.

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