The Rescue Mission in Venezuela Isn’t Over Yet

Five days after twin earthquakes rocked Venezuela, the search for survivors continues, but time is running out.

Source: MIGUEL MEDINA / Getty

The death toll has now climbed past 1,700, with thousands more injured and entire communities left devastated.

More than 2,000 rescue workers from nearly 30 countries have joined the effort as aftershocks continue to shake the region.

MIGUEL MEDINA Anadolu

Officials say over 12,000 people have been displaced, and concerns are growing about how the country will handle the long-term recovery.

Despite the odds, rescuers are still pulling survivors from the rubble, proving that hope remains alive even as the humanitarian crisis deepens.