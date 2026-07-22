New Autopsy Findings Revealed in the Nolan Wells Case.

New developments this morning in the case of 18-year-old Nolan Wells. The preliminary independent autopsy, commissioned by his family and presented by attorney Ben Crump, says Nolan’s cause and manner of death are still undetermined.

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The independent pathologist found red discoloration on the back of Nolan’s head, but says the examination was limited because several organs, including his throat, had already been removed during the state’s autopsy, making it impossible to fully evaluate potential injuries in that area.

The report also raises several unanswered questions, including whether Nolan actually drowned, how he entered the water, whether he suffered injuries before entering the water, and why he was found fully clothed when witnesses say he had been wearing swim trunks earlier that day. Ben Crump says the findings do not rule out foul play, and the family is continuing to push for a full investigation. Authorities say the case remains active and will eventually be presented to a grand jury.