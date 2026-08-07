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Chubb Rock Talks 614 Funk Fest with Robyn Simone

Published on August 7, 2026
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9th Annual Black Music Honors - Show
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Magic 95.5’s Robyn Simone recently caught up with legendary rapper Chubb Rock ahead of the 4th Annual 614 Funk Fest, taking over Columbus Commons on Saturday, August 8th.

Looking ahead to another night of classic hits and familiar faces, Chubb Rock said that’s what makes these shows so special.

“That’s the beauty of what we do… it almost feels like a reunion every time we do these shows.”


This year’s lineup features The Original Lakeside, Big Daddy Kane with a full band, Cherrelle, Troop, Chubb Rock, and DJ Mixmaster Ice for an evening celebrating funk, R&B, and hip-hop classics.

Funk Fest Tickets

Watch the full interview below, and keep it locked on Magic 95.5 all weekend for the latest Funk Fest coverage with Robyn Simone.


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