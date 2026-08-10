Parking Practice Goes Left for King Harris!

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

King Harris is learning that sometimes helping your little brother comes with a little risk! King was helping his 18-year-old brother, Major Harris, practice parking when things went wrong.

Major had just gotten his driver’s license and was slowly moving an Audi when King ended up pinned between two vehicles. A video shared by their mom, Tiny Harris, captured the scary moment. King was later seen with a leg brace and crutch, but he and the family have been able to laugh about the situation.

Major recently graduated with honors and received the Audi from his dad, T.I., so it definitely has been a big year for him, just maybe not the smoothest start behind the wheel!