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This NBA Wife Snubbed at Hermès in Milan!

Savannah James Says She and Her Friend Were Allegedly Snubbed at Hermès in Milan and Somebody Ended Up Losing Their Job.

Published on August 10, 2026
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2007 NBA All-Star in Las Vegas - Jay Z and Lebron James' First Annual Two Kings Dinner and Party at TAO
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Savannah James is opening up about what she says was a frustrating experience at a Hermès store in Milan, Italy. During an episode of the “Question Everything” podcast, Savannah and her friend and business partner April McDaniel said they were treated poorly by an employee despite having a pre-booked appointment.

Savannah says the situation eventually escalated and the employee was fired. The two women say the experience eventually turned around, with the store giving them a private showing complete with champagne, caviar and luxury items.

The story comes as Hermès has faced other accusations of racial profiling, including complaints from other high-profile customers.

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