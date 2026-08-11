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Jaafar Jackson Wants More Money to Play Michael in the Sequel?

The First Michael Movie Made More Than a Billion Dollars, and Now Jaafar Jackson Reportedly Wants His Piece of That Success.

Published on August 11, 2026
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2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Jaafar Jackson could be in line for a much bigger paycheck for the sequel to Michael but reportedly, those salary negotiations may be causing some tension within the Jackson family.

Jaafar, who played his uncle Michael Jackson in the billion-dollar biopic, is reportedly renegotiating his deal for the sequel. According to In Touch, the talks have allegedly created some friction between Jaafar and his cousins, Prince and Paris Jackson.

"Michael" Berlin Premiere - Arrivals
Source: Gerome Defrance / Getty

The report says Jaafar feels his new status as an international star should come with a bigger payday, especially after the first Michael movie became a billion-dollar hit.

And now that he’s landed another major role opposite Will Smith in the upcoming thriller Supermax, his profile is only getting bigger.

The insider claims Jaafar wants to make sure he’s properly compensated if he returns for a second or even a third Michael movie.

The sequel is reportedly moving forward, with production expected to begin toward the end of this year or early next year.

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But here’s the important part: there’s been no confirmation from Jaafar, Prince or Paris that there’s actually a family feud. Right now, the reported tension is coming from an unnamed source cited by In Touch.

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