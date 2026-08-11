This Black-ish Star Ties the Knot!

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

“Black-ish” star Marcus Scribner and his longtime love, Gracie Globerman, are officially married. The couple first met in sixth grade in Los Angeles and eventually reconnected during their senior year of high school.

Their relationship grew from friendship into romance, and Marcus proposed during a sentimental trip to Davis, California.

They tied the knot May 9 at République in Los Angeles, celebrating with a restaurant-style dinner party surrounded by family and friends.

The couple kept the wedding personal and intimate, with plenty of details reflecting their long history together.