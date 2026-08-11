Some Unclaimed Funds Maybe Waiting for You!

The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds helped more than 1,500 people discover a combined $675,451 in unclaimed money during this year’s Ohio State Fair.

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One person started a claim for about $47,000, while another found roughly $40,000. The average claim was around $432. Unclaimed funds can come from things like old bank accounts, uncashed checks, refunds, utility deposits, stocks and other financial accounts that have been inactive. The state says its goal is to make it as easy as possible for Ohioans to reconnect with money that belongs to them. Think you have some unclaimed funds? Click here.