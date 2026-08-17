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She’s Officially a Basketball Wife!

Jordyn Woods and New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns are officially married. All the A Listers Were There, Including Her Former Bestie!

Published on August 17, 2026
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The 2026 ESPYS - Backstage
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Jordyn Woods and New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns are officially married.

2026 ESPY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The couple tied the knot in a star-studded Malibu wedding attended by Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Michael B. Jordan, Teyana Taylor and others. Woods and Towns have been together since 2020 and got engaged on Christmas Day 2025.

And there’s a little history here, Jordyn famously fell out with Kylie Jenner after the 2019 scandal involving Tristan Thompson, who was dating Khloé Kardashian at the time.

Jordyn admitted that she kissed Tristan at a party, which led to the end of her close friendship with Kylie and major fallout with the Kardashian family.

Now, years later, Kylie was there to celebrate Jordyn’s wedding.

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