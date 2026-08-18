A Sneak Peek into A Different World the Reboot!

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

Class is officially getting ready to go back in session at Hillman!

Netflix has released the official trailer for the new A Different World, and this time we’re following Deborah Wayne, the daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, as she begins her freshman year at Hillman College.

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

And they’re not forgetting about the originals. Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Dawnn Lewis, Cree Summer, Darryl M. Bell and Jada Pinkett Smith are among the familiar faces returning. The new series stars Tony winner Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah and premieres September 24.

And here’s another reason R&B fans will want to watch: Brandy is singing the new version of the iconic theme song.

Brandy says the original show had a major impact on her, and she’s taking on a song that has some serious history previous versions were performed by Phoebe Snow, Aretha Franklin

and Boyz II Men.