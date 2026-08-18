Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

A Sneak Peek into A Different World the Reboot!

Whitley and Dwayne's DAUGHTER is Headed to Hillman and the Trailer is Finally Here, with Brandy Singing the Theme Song!

Published on August 18, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024 Kick-Off Party
Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

Class is officially getting ready to go back in session at Hillman!

Netflix has released the official trailer for the new A Different World, and this time we’re following Deborah Wayne, the daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, as she begins her freshman year at Hillman College.

A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024 Kick-Off Party
Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

And they’re not forgetting about the originals. Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Dawnn Lewis, Cree Summer, Darryl M. Bell and Jada Pinkett Smith are among the familiar faces returning. The new series stars Tony winner Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah and premieres September 24.

And here’s another reason R&B fans will want to watch: Brandy is singing the new version of the iconic theme song.

Brandy says the original show had a major impact on her, and she’s taking on a song that has some serious history previous versions were performed by Phoebe Snow, Aretha Franklin

and Boyz II Men.

Related Stories

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Usher & Chris Brown Bringing Viral R&B Tour to Cincy

Comments
40 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE From Fountain Square [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Comments
66 Items
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

2026 Cincinnati Music Festival Weekend [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Comments
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

The Que Takeover: What to Know About the 85th Grand Conclave

Comments
21:39
Music  |  Written By: egmasylne

Keith Sweat and Cupid Bring New Hit to the One Voyage Cruise

Comments

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close