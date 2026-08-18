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Rock the Bells is Coming Home for the Holidays!

Forget Black Friday shopping! How about spending Thanksgiving Weekend with Some of the Biggest Names from Hip-Hop and R&B?

Published on August 18, 2026
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Portrait Of LL Cool J
Paul Natkin
Lil Kim
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BET's Spring Bling 2004
Julia Beverly
2017 Cincinnati Music Festival
Stephen J. Cohen

If you’re looking for an old-school hip-hop road trip Thanksgiving weekend, LL Cool J just gave you one!

The Paley Center For Media's 34th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' - Arrivals
Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Rock The Bells Festival is returning to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Sunday, November 29, with LL headlining alongside Lil’ Kim, SWV, Method Man and Redman.

But there’s more. D-Nice is putting together a special set featuring The LOX, David Banner and LeToya Luckett, with more surprises expected. They’re calling this year’s theme Home for the Holidays,” and it’ll close out Hip-Hop History Month over Thanksgiving weekend. Presales begin today, August 18, with the general sale Friday, August 21.

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