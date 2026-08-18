Rock the Bells is Coming Home for the Holidays!

Paul Natkin Splash News Julia Beverly Stephen J. Cohen

If you’re looking for an old-school hip-hop road trip Thanksgiving weekend, LL Cool J just gave you one!

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Rock The Bells Festival is returning to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Sunday, November 29, with LL headlining alongside Lil’ Kim, SWV, Method Man and Redman.

But there’s more. D-Nice is putting together a special set featuring The LOX, David Banner and LeToya Luckett, with more surprises expected. They’re calling this year’s theme “Home for the Holidays,” and it’ll close out Hip-Hop History Month over Thanksgiving weekend. Presales begin today, August 18, with the general sale Friday, August 21.