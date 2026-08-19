Nearly 30 years Later, Tupac’s Murder Case is Underway!

Autopsy photos shown, Tupac's family members leave courtroom, others seek closure

Former Death Row associates testify, some uncooperative with prosecutors

Shooting reported outside courthouse after Tupac's family left, no confirmed victim

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Nearly 30 years after Tupac Shakur was murdered, the trial of Duane “Keffe D” Davis is underway in Las Vegas and yesterday was A LOT. Jurors were shown graphic autopsy photos as a forensic pathologist detailed just how badly Tupac was wounded and the desperate efforts doctors made to save his life. Some members of Tupac’s family actually left the courtroom before the pictures were shown, while others stayed, saying they needed to face it as part of finally getting some closure.

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Then things got interesting when former Death Row associate James “Mob James” McDonald took the stand. He was there under subpoena and made it VERY clear he did not want to help prosecutors send Keffe D to prison at one point basically telling them, “You better treat me as a hostile witness.” He did talk about the tension surrounding Death Row and Bad Boy and how the music beef became tangled up with real street-gang rivalries, but he wasn’t trying to give prosecutors much more than that.

Former Death Row security chief Reggie Wright Jr. also testified, denying those long-running theories that he had anything to do with Tupac’s murder. He also revealed something I didn’t know, after Tupac died, Wright said he was the person who personally delivered Tupac’s ashes to his family.

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And if all of THAT wasn’t enough, during the lunch break, gunfire was reported outside the Las Vegas courthouse shortly after Tupac’s family had left the building.

Police rushed to the area, but authorities found no victim and no confirmed shooting scene, and right now there is nothing connecting that incident to the Tupac trial. Court eventually resumed.

Now remember, prosecutors say all of this goes back to that infamous night in 1996 when Tupac and members of his crew were caught on surveillance video beating Keffe D’s nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, inside the MGM Grand after the Mike Tyson fight. Prosecutors believe that beating sparked the retaliation that ended with Tupac being shot later that night.

Keffe D is NOT accused of being the actual shooter. Prosecutors say he helped organize the retaliation, supplied the gun and was inside the Cadillac when the shooting happened. Keffe D has pleaded not guilty, and his defense is basically saying all those years of interviews, documentaries and stories where he appeared to implicate himself were exaggerated for money and attention.