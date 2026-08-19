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Her Back 2 School Celebration has Parents Saying, ‘We Get It’!

Tia Mowry Dropped her Kids Off at School and the Celebration Inside Her SUV May Be the Most Relatable Thing You See Today.

Published on August 19, 2026
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Tia Mowry is apparently one of those parents who loves her children but also loves when school is back in session! The actress shared a funny video showing herself dropping off her children, Cree and Cairo, on their first day back.

"Wonka" Premiere - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

After enthusiastically waving goodbye, Tia backed away in her SUV while jamming to rap music and enjoying her newfound freedom. Parents flooded the comments because they knew exactly what that moment felt like.

Tia kept the laughs coming by sharing another playful video with her daughter Cairo. It was a lighthearted look at motherhood and a reminder that parents can miss their children and still enjoy a few quiet hours once that school bell rings.

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