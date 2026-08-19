Her Back 2 School Celebration has Parents Saying, ‘We Get It’!

Tia Mowry is apparently one of those parents who loves her children but also loves when school is back in session! The actress shared a funny video showing herself dropping off her children, Cree and Cairo, on their first day back.

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After enthusiastically waving goodbye, Tia backed away in her SUV while jamming to rap music and enjoying her newfound freedom. Parents flooded the comments because they knew exactly what that moment felt like.

Tia kept the laughs coming by sharing another playful video with her daughter Cairo. It was a lighthearted look at motherhood and a reminder that parents can miss their children and still enjoy a few quiet hours once that school bell rings.