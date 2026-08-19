Nolan Wells Should Be Celebrating His 19th Birthday, Today!

Nolan Wells disappeared after a boat trip with friends, his body found 2 days later with no clear cause of death.

Nolan's family continues to push for transparency and an independent federal review of the investigation.

On Nolan's 19th birthday, his family remembers his legacy and the joy he brought, while still grieving his loss.

Source: Courtesy of the family of Nolan Wells / Family of Nolan Wells

What should have been Nolan Wells’ 19th birthday is now another painful reminder that his family still doesn’t know how he died. Nolan disappeared on July 4 after taking a boat trip with friends to Horn Island, off the Mississippi Gulf Coast. His friends returned without him, saying Nolan chose to stay behind, but his family says parts of their stories don’t add up. Nolan’s body was found near the island two days later.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

In a moving letter, Nolan’s family thanked their “sonshine” for the love and legacy he left behind:

Today you are 19 Nono! There are so many things we want to say but we will keep it simple. As we sit here and reflect on what an amazing kiddo you grew up to be, we can’t help but to feel blessed, honored, proud, but most of all thankful. Thankful we were able to experience a glimpse of God’s love in human form. Although you are no longer physically here with us, we will always celebrate you and the legacy you have left for us to protect. You have taught us so much about life and how everyday is a blessing and how we have to do better at just living in the moment. Thank you for being the best son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend anyone could ever ask for. Thank you for bringing joy, laughter and real happiness to us each and every day. You are truly our angel. You will be missed every second of everyday and you will never be forgotten our sweet sonshine 🩵. Happy Heavenly 19th Birthday Nono. Remember don’t eat too much Oreo cake and hug Grandma for us. Mahal na mahal ka namin, aming pinakamamahal na anak at kapatid. (Taglog to English translation: We love you our beloved son and brother) Love, Mom, Dad, Siblings, and Family 🩵

An independent autopsy requested by his family could not determine his cause or manner of death, and the results of the state’s autopsy have not been made public. Local authorities have said there was no immediate evidence of foul play, but the investigation remains open.

As Nolan’s loved ones gathered for a prayer rally on what would have been his birthday, Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said she understands the public’s demand for answers but cannot release details during an active investigation. She promised the evidence will be thoroughly reviewed and presented to a grand jury once the investigation is complete.

Nolan’s family, along with civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the NAACP, continues to push for transparency. Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have also asked the Justice Department and FBI to conduct an independent federal review. For Nolan’s mother, Christine Wonsley, the birthday message was simple but heartbreaking: she loves him, misses him and will not stop fighting to learn what happened to her son.