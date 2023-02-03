January has come and gone, so you know what time it is… Blackity Black History Month! Although we all should celebrate our Blackness 365 days a year, seven days a week, this monumental month is the perfect time to go in overdrive. And what better way to showcase our power and dedication than by buying black with Black-owned brands!
As Black people — from Afro-Caribbean to Afro-Latino — we’re known to be very prideful. So, pledging our loyalty and support to the Black-owned brand is a great way to get the ball rolling. At one point, the industry made it a point to exclude us. Now, Black creatives have flipped the script and created an industry filled with brands created by us for us, especially the beauty world.
That said, we must show Black-owned beauty brands how much they mean to us via our coins. We’re all we got, so we must use our Black dollars wisely.
With that in mind, it’s time to whip out our wallets. Black-owned brands have taken over the makeup, hair, skincare, and body care lanes over the last five years. So, if you need a rehaul or are looking for new brands to fancy, we have you covered!
Here are 10 Black-owned beauty brands worth shopping through Black History Month and beyond! Grab your credit, secure a Wi-Fi connection, flex your fingers, and get ready to shop as you, please.
Happy Blackity Black History Month, brothers and sisters! Let’s make it a positive one!
All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
10 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Shop For Black History Month was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Evolve Evolve Satin Wide Edge Bonnet BlackSource:Amazon
Keeping your edges and strands intact while sleeping is critical for maintaining a healthy-looking mane. This is where the Evolve Evolve Satin Wide Edge Bonnet ($4.97, Amazon.com) works its magic. Instead of utilizing traditional silk scarfs that can slip off your head while you sleep, this bad boy comes equipped with a stretchy band and a silk construction to keep your textured tresses in proper shape.
2. LYS Beauty TRIPLE THREAT BUNDLESource:LYS Beauty
Let’s makeup! LYS Beauty has long been revered as one of the best for brown girls. The brand has an extensive line complete with face, eye, and bundled products, including the Triple Threat Bundle ($49, Lysbeauty.com) that comes in various shades to complement the fairest to darkest tones. Plus, the products are made with skin-loving ingredients designed to put skin health first.
3. Glow by Daye Premium Satin BonnetSource:Glow By Daye
Welcome some color into your bedtime routine with Glow By Daye. The brand offers a slew of products ranging from satin bonnets such as the Glow by Daye Premium Satin Bonnet ($19.99, Glowbydaye.com) to deep conditioning heat caps, all designed to maintain a healthy hair care and styling routine.
4. Rucker Roots “Rock Your Roots” Scalp & Hair OilSource:Rucker Roots
Every naturalista knows that a solid hair and scalp oil is key for taking your hair goals to the next level. The Rucker Roots “Rock Your Roots” Scalp & Hair Oil ($15.99, Ruckerroots.com) features a mix of vitamin A and papaya seed oil that nourishes and hydrates your scalp and hair from root to tip. Plus, the brand also offers a mix of shampoo, conditioners, men’s grooming, serums, and more to tackle every last one of your needs.
5. Ami Colé Lip Treatment OilSource:Ami Colé
There’s a reason why the Ami Colé Lip Treatment Oil ($20, Amicole.com) has gained such a huge fanbase. Aside from its four gorgeous shades that provide everything from a rosy brown for a “your lips but better look” to a transparent shade for the everyday lip, this number conditions your pout like no other and provides a non-sticky shine that goes the distance. We also dig that the brand comes in major clutch to provide complexions sets, makeup essentials, and makeup tools to bring your desired look to life.
6. Adwoa Beauty Blue Tansy Treatment SerumSource:Adwoa Beauty
It’s time to give your tresses some extra TLC! The Adwoa Beauty Blue Tansy Treatment Serum ($36, Adwoabeauty.com) works wonders to lock in moisture, reduce breakage, promote shine, limit frizz, and shield your strands from heat damage. Aside from this essential, the brand has a roster of nourishing finds that cleanse, condition, and gives your hair the upkeep it needs to look and feel its best.
7. BlackGirl SunscreenSource:BlackGirl Sunscreen
This next brand needs no introduction. BlackGirl Sunscreen is a brand that loves up to its name for providing maximum protection from the sun without the ghost-like cast. The brand also offers a mix of mineral sunscreens, options for kids, and other bundles.
8. Oyin Handmade boing! all-in-one coil stylerSource:Oyin Handmade
Oyin Handmade is a fan-favorite brand due to its ultra-nourishing and moisturizing lineup that serves textured hair types perfectly. The Boing! All-in-One Coil Styler ($23.99, Oyinhandmade.com) helps provide definition and moisture to your strands simultaneously.
9. FF CRÈME TO POWDER SKINSource:Fashion Fair
All hail Fashion Fair! The premier makeup brand founded in 1973 was the go-to beauty brand. And after its disappearance in 2018, the brand relaunched in 2021. Since then, Fashion Fair has been pulling out all the stops to re-release its staple offerings, including the FF CRÈME TO POWDER SKIN ($37, Fashionfair.com) that gives skin a picture-perfect even finish with a silky feel.
10. The Doux Mousse Def Texture FoamSource:The Doux
Last but certainly not least, we have The Doux. The Black-owned brand is a textured manes dream since it helps to cover all the bases. The Doux Mousse Def Texture Foam ($15.99, TheDoux.com) helps to give textured strands definition, shine, and volume without any flakes.