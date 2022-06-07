Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Masculine-presenting women in suits used to cause a fashionable uproar. Growing up, when a feminine woman donned a two-piece suit, she was praised for being fashion-forward and daring, riding the fine line of feminine and masculine energies. Back then, we rarely saw androgynous women in suits on a red carpet, let alone on our TV screens. used to cause a fashionable uproar. Growing up, when a feminine woman donned a two-piece suit, she was praised for being fashion-forward and daring, riding the fine line of feminine and masculine energies. Back then, we rarely saw androgynous women in suits on a red carpet, let alone on our TV screens.

Times are changing. Thanks to people like Lena Waithe, Jonica Gibbs, and Jessica Betts, the lack of masculine-presenting women in the entertainment industry is starting to shift. Before them, we rarely saw Black androgynous women hitting the red carpet to show off their dapper swag in a fly two-piece.

Last year, I introduced eight masculine-presenting women in suits who would make you do a double-take. This time around, I’m upping the ante with a group of women that’ll make you question your sexual identity. I love what I do, but I must say writing this post is my favorite part of my job. I get to be a creep in the most professional way possible by highlighting the beauty of androgynous and masculine-centered women. If you’re searching for some fashion inspiration, or you’re in the mood to admire some stylish works of art, you’ll want to keep reading. Here are ten androgynous women who slay in a suit.

10 Masculine-Presenting Women Slaying In Suits was originally published on hellobeautiful.com