Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The curvy girl revolution will be televised. Long gone are the days when curvy women hid their curves in shapeless clothing and dark colors in an attempt to meet society’s standards; it is a new day.

Plus-size influencers like Kelly Augustine, Chastity Valentine, Gabi Fresh, Ty Alexander and even myself helped pushed the movement further by offering women and girls a (life)style guide. This guide not only showed women and girls how to pop style and keep it cute, but it also helped many understand that being bold and unapologetic in a big body was only as problematic as they allowed it to be. Yeah, society says big isn’t beautiful and that it doesn’t deserve to be on full display, but the truth is that is a whole lie and now that plus-size women know that; it’s up and it’s stuck.

Young curvy girls like Lizzo are unphased by society’s archaic beauty standards. Rihanna said it best, “society don’t want you to live your best life when you thick” and many of us felt that because for years we brought into society’s limited perceptions of how your body should be. Millennial curvy girls are ushering in the next level of inclusion by being featured by brands like Savage Fenty, Nike, and other brands that aren’t solely Plus-size specific. They can be seen all over Beyonce’s internet on major networks like BET. Yes, these girls are moving and shaking with what their mama gives them.

Oh and, just in case you need receipts I brought them, check out these dope curvy leaders of the new school who serve all cake, no crumbs! Happy National Curves Day!

19 Curvy Girl Influencers To Support Beyond National Curves Day! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com