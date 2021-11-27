Happy birthday to Shaunie O’Neal! Today, the Basketball Wives star turns 47 years old and it’s safe to say that this beauty makes 40s look good! From serving on our TV screens for years as the head basketball wife in charge to showing us her loving and vulnerable side as a wonderful mother, Shaunie is a force to be reckoned with, and she does it in style!
Whether she’s rocking her hair in braids, long tresses, or a slicked-back ponytail. Or, if she’s giving us glam on a red carpet or in full mommy mode in a t-shirt and jeans, this entrepreneur and television personality looks good while doing it! And this year, the mother of five has a lot to be thankful for as she’s just recently announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Pastor Keion Henderson, a man Shaunie calls “an extraordinary man of God” and the person who’s probably most recently responsible for her constant glow!
With a new fiance, a loving family, and a style game that’s unmatched, this birthday is extra special to the now 47-year-old. In celebration of Shaunie’s special day, let’s look back at five times this gorgeous woman was our style queen!
5 Times Shaunie O’Neal Was Our Style Queen was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Winter StyleSource:Shaunie's IG
We’re loving this all-blue look on Shaunie as she gave us winter wonderland vibes in this blue snowsuit as she kicked off 2021 in style.
2. Little Black DressSource:Shaunie's IG
Shaunie gave a whole new meaning to the little black dress when she posted this look on Instagram, rocking a long-sleeved black dress that stopped just above her knee. She paired the look with over-the-knee black leather boots and an oversized silver waist belt.
3. Natural BeautySource:Shaunie's IG
Shaunie showed us how gorgeous she truly is in this beautiful selfie posted to her IG earlier this year. She rocked her box braids in a high bun and wore soft glam on her face as she smized for her pic.
4. Give Us GlamSource:Shaunie's IG
Here’s the beauty giving us glam alongside her new fiance, Pastor Keion Henderson. The two stepped out for a night on the town with Shaunie rocking a gorgeous sequined gown and her hair in a slicked back ponytail.
5. Mom Of 5Source:Shaunie's IG
The mother of 5 gave us all a lesson in grace and style when she posted this gorgeous shot on IG. Here, Shaunie wore her hair in a short, platinum blonde style and wore a gorgeous baby doll style dress that she rocked to perfection.